Australian Wool Innovation appoints Bryan Fry as chief executive officer

Australian Wool Innovation (AWI), the Australian-based organisation behind the global Woolmark brand, has announced the appointment of Bryan Fry as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately. Fry succeeds John Roberts, who has served as CEO since October 2021.

Fry joins Woolmark with a background in global leadership and agriculture. He most recently served as chairman and global CEO of the Australian wine company Pernod Ricard Winemakers, where he managed large-scale international operations and premium brands. His professional experience also includes work as an agronomist, providing a foundation in agricultural practices alongside expertise in international marketing and commercial strategy.

AWI chairman George Millington stated that this combination of skills positions Fry to lead the research, development, and marketing organisation, including the global Woolmark program.

Bryan Fry said he was looking forward to commencing the role and working closely with stakeholders across the industry. “I am excited to join AWI and to help deliver better outcomes both on and off farm. Australian wool is by far the best natural fibre in the world and I am looking forward to playing my part in securing an even brighter future for woolgrowers and the wider industry,” he said.

Demand for Merino wool reaches 30-year high

The leadership transition occurs as the Australian wool market experiences its most significant price rise in 30 years. The Eastern Market Indicator (EMI), which serves as the economic benchmark for the industry in Australia, recently increased by 109 cents to 1,453 cents per kilogram. This represents the highest level since mid-2022.

Analysts attribute this rally to tight inventories and renewed confidence across the supply chain, noting that the shift is led by genuine consumer demand rather than supply constraints.

The market value for the fibre is projected to grow from 34.90 billion dollars in 2022 to 63.20 billion dollars by 2033.

Shift toward natural fibres in luxury and performance sectors

Consumer preferences are increasingly moving away from synthetic materials, which currently account for approximately 70 percent of clothing. In contrast, three-quarters of garments were made from natural fibres in 1973. Current data suggests that 91 percent of consumers associate all-natural fibres with better-quality garments.

Wool has re-emerged as a primary material on recent spring/summer 2027 (SS27) runways, appearing in collections from brands such as Dior, Chanel, and Victoria Beckham. In the luxury sector, 68 percent of buyers seek third-party sustainability certifications, with certified Merino wool commanding price premiums of 15 to 30 percent. The performance and wellness sectors are also driving growth. Brands including The North Face, Lululemon, and Patagonia have launched Merino-rich collections, positioning the fibre as a year-round material.

Research from North Carolina State University found that 100 percent Merino base-layers performed 96 percent better than polyester regarding thermal comfort and moisture buffering.