Authentic appoints new head of Australia and New Zealand

Authentic Brands Group has announced the appointment of Lim Mi-Kyoung as its new senior vice president, head of Australia and New Zealand, a position in which she will oversee the company’s expansion in the two regions.

As such, Mi-Kyoung, who is Authentic’s first Australia-based employee, has been tasked with building a team of industry experts to advance the company’s portfolio in the region in a bid to drive long-term growth.

She joins the company from WP Brands, where she served as managing director for over 17 years. Prior to that, she had also held the roles of director of licensing for Gaffney International Licensing and licensing manager of Hallmark Cards Australia.

In a release, Wesley Chu, EVP of APAC at Authentic, said: “As our business continues to grow across the region, we are bringing in top talent to usher our brands and open the door to new opportunities to launch new categories and distribution channels.

“Lim brings an extensive track record of driving brand value and building lasting relationships with best-in-class manufacturers and retailers. We are excited about the impact she will have on our portfolio as we unlock the value of our brands in this untapped market."

In her own statement, Mi-Kyoung said she was “honoured” to take on the role, adding: “Their commitment to innovation and brand stewardship aligns with my passion for establishing partnerships that drive long-term brand value.

“I look forward to leveraging my experience in the regional brand landscape to oversee the expansion of Authentic's presence and to cultivate a team of like-minded individuals dedicated to brand development excellence.”