Authentic appoints Warren Bowers as general manager of Africa

Authentic Brands Group has announced the appointment of Warren Bowers as general manager, Africa.

In his new role, the company said in a statement, Bowers will spearhead Authentic's expansion strategy across Africa, cultivating strategic partnerships to drive long-term value and growth for its portfolio of iconic and renowned brands.

“This strategic appointment underscores Authentic’s commitment to expanding its presence in emerging markets worldwide where our brands can lead. We had the privilege of working closely with Warren during Reebok’s launch across Africa and are excited to welcome him as Authentic’s first team member based in the region,” said Henry Stupp, regional president EMEA & India - Lifestyle.

With more than 25 years of experience in the fashion, outdoor, and sports sectors, Bowers has a proven track record of success in assembling top-performing teams, progressing from managing director to overseeing retail, wholesale distribution and licensing responsibilities.

Bowers’ previous roles include serving as the managing director at Bounty Brands as well as senior retail director at Adidas.

“The African market presents a tremendous opportunity for growth, and I am excited to work with our partners to expand our brand presence, drive long-term growth and create lasting value in this diverse region,” added Bowers.

The company added that based in Cape Town, South Africa, Bowers’ appointment is effective immediately.