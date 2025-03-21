Authentic Brands Group appoints new EVP, head of India

Authentic Brands Group, the parent company of Champion, Lucky Brand and Ted Baker, has named Sanjeet Mehta as its new executive vice president, head of India. His appointment comes as the brand development and licensing firm looks to strengthen its presence in the region, where it sees a "significant opportunity to expand” its portfolio.

Mehta joins Authentic from The Walt Disney Company, where he most recently served as an executive director, leading the firm’s consumer products and retail business across the Middle East, North Africa, Indonesia, India and South Asia’s emerging markets.

He has also been credited with playing a “pivotal role in growing major brands” at Murjani Group, where he oversaw the regional development of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein Underwear as head of licensing and marketing for the former and business head for the latter.

At Authentic, Mehta will be tasked with overseeing the group’s Indian strategy, with a particular focus on expanding brand presence, establishing strategic partnerships and driving revenue growth. His mission overall is to strengthen and extend the company’s footprint.

Authentic said its aim is to establish a “robust market presence across key categories, including fashion, sports, home and entertainment”, while further building strong retail, e-commerce and licensing partnerships in India.

In a statement, Henry Stupp, regional president, EMEIA, to whom Mehta will report, said: “Sanjeet’s deep expertise in licensing, retail and brand management, combined with his ability to scale businesses and develop high-impact partnerships, makes him the ideal leader to drive our India strategy. We are excited to welcome him to the team as we continue to expand our global reach.”