Authentic Brands Group taps L’Oréal veteran to helm Mexico team

US fashion conglomerate Authentic Brands Group has named Victor Alvarino as its new senior vice president, head of Mexico. The executive confirmed his appointment via LinkedIn.

Alvarino has already been with Authentic since September last year, having initially served as director of Mexico while also holding the title of senior vice president.

He joined the company from L’Oréal, where for almost 21 years he had been serving in a variety of leadership positions. Among them was that of general manager for brands like Yves Saint Laurent and Kiehl’s, as well as general manager for L’Oréal Luxe Mexico.

He also currently serves as an industry advisor to Advent International, an independent board member at Quinio and a mentor for Endeavour.

In his current position at Authentic, Alvarino said he has been tasked with leading the company’s market expansion, brand portfolio strategy and partnerships in “one of the region’s fastest growing consumer markets”.

His promotion at Authentic comes on the back of a wider leadership reshuffling at the group following the appointment of a new president, Matt Maddox, earlier this year.

The company counts the likes of Reebok, Nautica and Brooks Brothers among its 40-plus brand portfolio. It also operates the licenses of department stores such as Neiman Marcus and Barneys New York as part of a joint venture with Saks Global.