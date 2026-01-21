Axel Arigato appoints new CEO

Frédéric Serrant is taking over the position of CEO at Axel Arigato. The appointed CEO announced his new role on the professional networking site LinkedIn on Monday. According to the industry publication Women’s Wear Daily, he succeeds Albin Johansson, who is stepping down from his role as chief executive officer.

Serrant joins Axel Arigato from Adidas, where he has worked for the past 16 years. According to his LinkedIn profile, his last position at the Herzogenaurach-based sporting goods manufacturer was managing director for the APAC business. He previously held roles including senior vice president and general manager for SEA; vice president and general manager for Brazil and Chile; and sales director.

“I am truly impressed by the remarkable work that has been done to build Axel Arigato into such a strong, distinctive and inspiring brand,” said the new CEO in his post. “It is a true reflection of the talent, passion and commitment of the teams – and I am convinced that the potential that lies ahead for the brand is enormous.”

His predecessor, Johansson, who founded the sneaker brand in 2014 with Max Svärdh, will remain on the company's board of directors. Svärdh also remains on the supervisory board, having stepped back from day-to-day operations one and a half years ago.