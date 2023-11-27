AZ Factory names Hyères winner Jenny Hytönen as next couture collaborator

Finnish designer Jenny Hytönen has been announced as the next creative to take on the design of AZ Factory’s upcoming couture project, scheduled to be shown during the impending Paris Fashion Week taking place in January.

Hytönen, who won the main prize at the Hyères International Festival of Fashion in 2022, will take on the fashion brand’s 10-piece collection for the event, according to WWD.

The news was confirmed to the media outlet by Mauro Grimaldi, a strategic advisor at Swiss luxury group Richemont, which had formed a joint venture with the late designer Alber Elbaz to create AZ Factory, centred around the concept of guest collaborators.

In a statement, Grimaldi said that he had been “seduced by [Hytönen’s] personality because she has a very nice combination of shyness and a daring attitude at the same time”.

The executive added on the AZ concept: “We think it’s a nice way to support young designers, create a dialogue with that generation, and at the same time pay homage to Alber and his fascination with the atelier.”

Hytönen is now the fourth socalled “guest amigo” to take on the design role at the house who has been recognised as a rising talent in the industry, akin to former collaborators Lora Sonney, Tennessy Thoreson and Thebe Magugu.

Grimaldi added: “It’s really about experimentation, about giving them a voice. We consider that an investment for the future of these talents.”