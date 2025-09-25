Ba&sh appoints new chief executive officer for Asia-Pacific region

Fashion brand Ba&sh has announced the appointment of Jimmy Lam as chief executive officer for the Asia-Pacific region. Reported by WWD, the strategic move aims to accelerate the brand's growth, particularly following the restructuring it began in 2024.

Lam will be responsible for leading the brand's strategy and operations in key markets across the region. Based in Hong Kong, he will report directly to Dan Arrouas, co-chief executive officer of Ba&sh. The appointment signals the brand's strong commitment to making Asia a key growth territory.

“Ba&sh is a brand with a distinctive spirit and global ambition, and I am delighted to lead its journey across the Asia-Pacific, a region rich in diversity, modern femininity and opportunity,” Lam told WWD.

Before joining Ba&sh, Lam was the chief executive officer of SMCP Asia. He spent nine years there leading the omnichannel expansion and development of the group, which owns Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot. His career has also included management positions at S.T. Dupont; Dolce & Gabbana; Chanel; Harvey Nichols; and LVMH, always in Asia.

Founded in 2003, Ba&sh began a restructuring process in 2024. The brand's latest developments include strengthening its management committee with the announcement of Géraldine Dubois' appointment as chief administrative and financial officer in June 2025. Her arrival is part of a strategy called “New Beginnings”. The plan, which runs until 2028, aims to return to profitable growth. To achieve this, Ba&sh plans to improve its global operational efficiency, particularly by optimising performance and reducing costs.

Ba&sh, which is backed by the HLD group, reported a turnover of 300 million euros in 2024, with 25 percent coming from online sales. Currently, 60 percent of its sales are generated internationally.