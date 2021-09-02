Balenciaga names new chief marketing officer

Ludivine Pont has been named chief marketing officer of Balenciaga. This is the first time the brand has had this type of role.

Pont will be reporting to Cédric Charbit, Balenciaga’s CEO. In her new role she will oversee marketing and communications for the Kering-owned fashion house. Balenciaga is one of the crown jewels of Kering’s portfolio, often running neck-and-neck with Gucci for top two most profitable brands in the company’s stable of luxury labels.

“Ludivine’s role will be pivotal to increase brand awareness and fluidity of the customer journey,” Balenciaga said in a statement.

Pont was previously marketing and communication director for Moncler. Prior to that she worked in marketing and public relations for Philipp Plein.