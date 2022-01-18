Bally announces new creative director, Rhuigi Villaseñor

Swiss luxury brand Bally has announced its new creative director to be Rhuigi Villaseñor, who will oversee the artistic direction across the brand.

His debut collection will come with the label’s spring/summer 2023 season.

Villaseñor has been the creative director of the US brand Rhude since 2015, which covers everything from ready-to-wear to accessories. The celebrity-favoured brand has reached multiple audiences through lifestyle partnerships in homeware and automotive, as well as its designs that merge luxury with streetwear.

In his new position at Bally, he will be tasked with aiding the company to in moving “to the next level” said the brand’s CEO, Nicolas Girotto, in a release. Girotto added that he trusts Villaseñor in “evolving the contemporary relevance” of the brand and driving growth while maintaining its core values.

He concluded: “Rhuigi’s deep understanding of Bally’s history coupled with a distinct appreciation of the Swiss lifestyle will be instrumental in ushering the brand into the future.”

Villaseñor seconded the notion in his own statement, expressing his admiration for Swiss luxury. He stated: “Nicolas and I connected on our shared vision, and it is with immense honour that I accept this challenge. I look forward to invigorating and modernising the brand while respecting its longstanding tradition, sharing its story further with a wider community.”