Balmain CEO steps down after four years

Jean-Jacques Guével has stepped down from his role as chief executive officer of Balmain after four years in the helm position.

According to a statement issued to WWD from the French fashion house, his exit comes as he looks to “pursue other interests”, yet his next role was not immediately clear.

To the media outlet, Guével said: “Balmain is one of the oldest luxury houses in Paris, with a unique and rich heritage. It has been an incredible journey leading this house through the last years and setting it for further future growth.”

The brand’s chairman Rachid Mohamed Rachid also thanked Guével “for his contribution to the success of Balmain”, wishing him “well in his future endeavours”.

Rachid continued: “Balmain has all the potential to become a true global luxury goods leader, thanks to its unique heritage, talented creative director Olivier Rousteing, and our exceptional colleagues in the brand.

“We will be building on the significant growth of the last years and will announce a new CEO in due course.”

Guével first joined Balmain in early 2020 after previously serving as CEO for Zadig & Voltaire, where he was tasked with accelerating the brand’s international expansion plans in the US and China.