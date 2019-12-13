Balmain names Jean-Jacques Guével as new CEO

Balmain has appointed Jean-Jacques Guével as its new CEO, effective February 2020.

The news comes after the Paris label announced earlier this month previous CEO Massimo Piombini would depart for personal reasons after two years at the helm of the company.

In his new role, Guével will be tasked with supporting the expansion of the French luxury fashion house, developing its accessories lines, and further accelerating its international growth.

A graduate of HEC Business School and Sciences Po Paris, Guével has spent the last three years as CEO of French label Zadig et Voltaire. Prior to that, he worked at Louis Vuitton and held executive positions at Céline and the LVMH Fashion Group Division.

Commenting on the news in a release, Guével said: “Like everyone else in the fashion world, I have been impressed with the remarkable growth of Balmain over the past few years. Since the day that he stepped into the role of creative director, Olivier Rousteing has managed to build upon the singular heritage and savoir-faire of the 75-year-old house - while, at the same time, always knowing how to best respond to the needs and desires of the new and diverse generation that he is a part of.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with him and the rest of the Balmain team, as we build upon that unique vision to fully realize Balmain’s outstanding potential for future growth.”

Balmain was established in 1945 by Pierre Balmain. Since 2011, the Paris house has been under the creative direction of Olivier Rousteing who, when appointed at the age of 25, was one of the youngest talents to lead a historic Parisian fashion house.

In 2016, Balmain was acquired by private investment firm and parent company of fashion house Valentino, Mayhoola.