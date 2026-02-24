Bare Necessities appoints Salima Popatia as president

US intimate apparel e-commerce platform Bare Necessities, a division of Israeli textile manufacturer Delta Galil Industries, has announced the appointment of Salima Popatia as president. The appointment is effective immediately.

Popatia assumes the role to oversee day-to-day operations and commercial strategy. Her primary focus will involve intensifying the digital growth of the company. The executive brings more than 20 years of experience operating within the beauty, fashion, and high-scale e-commerce sectors.

Strategic focus on digital expansion

The appointment comes as the company seeks to leverage Popatia’s expertise in profit and loss management and digital strategy. The goal of the division is to elevate the customer experience while maintaining its six-decade leadership in fit expertise.

Delta Galil chief executive officer Isaac Dabah stated that Popatia is a disciplined operator who thrives in complex digital-first environments. Dabah noted that she brings the accountability and rigorous operating mindset required to move the business forward.

As the company continues to scale, the chief executive officer believes her leadership will sharpen execution and deepen connections with the next generation of customers. This strategic move aims to translate the heritage of the brand into modernized consumer journeys.

Executive background and industry experience

Prior to joining the firm, Popatia served as chief marketing and digital officer at US beauty collective Orveon Global. In that capacity, she orchestrated consumer strategy for brands including BareMinerals, Laura Mercier, and Buxom.

Her career also includes senior leadership roles at US luxury group The Estée Lauder Companies, footwear brand Stuart Weitzman, and Italian eyewear giant Luxottica. In those positions, Popatia specialized in scaling global e-commerce businesses and stabilizing portfolios during periods of rapid expansion.

Popatia, who is based in New Jersey and reports directly to Dabah, commented that her career has been centered on driving digital consumer relevancy. She expressed an intention to turn the category roots of the business in fit and inclusivity into personalized, data-driven journeys.