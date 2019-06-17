Bartolomeo Rongone named by Kering as CEO of Bottega Veneta

Kering is reorganizing its executives. The luxury group has appointed Bartolomeo Rongone as the next CEO of Bottega Veneta, effective September 1, 2019. Rongone joins the Italian high fashion brand from fellow Kering-owned label Saint Laurent

Rongone succeeds Claus-Dietrich Lahrs as chief executive of Bottega Veneta. He will report to Kering's CEO and chairman François-Henri Pinault and will become a member of the luxury group's executive committee.

Since 2012, Rongone was CEO of Saint Laurent, responsible for ready-to-wear, leather goods and shoes, along with retail operations and customer engagement. Kering has said in a statement that Rongone's mission with Bottega Veneta "will be to realize the full potential of the new creative force that has been driving the Italian Maison since 2018."

"I’m delighted by the appointment of Leo Rongone, and appreciate his passion and energy," Pinault stated. "His knowledge of Luxury and managerial qualities will be decisive in his new role. I am sure he will be able to maintain this latest development phase in the history of Bottega Veneta by drawing on the Maison’s exceptional heritage and the creativity of [creative director] Daniel Lee.”