Leo Rongone appointed new CEO of Moncler, effective April 1, 2026

Bartolomeo “Leo” Rongone is the new CEO of Moncler, effective April 1, 2026. The executive, who is currently leading Bottega Veneta, will leave the Kering-owned brand at the end of March.

Luca de Meo, chief executive officer of Kering, stated in a note: "I would like to thank Leo Rongone for his leadership and the significant contribution he has made to Bottega Veneta over the past six years. During his tenure, he achieved important milestones with his team and supported the continued development of the Maison. I wish him every success in his future professional endeavours".

Kering announced in the statement that the selection process for the next chief executive officer of Bottega Veneta is currently underway. The new CEO will be announced shortly.

Remo Ruffini to be executive chairman

In this new organisational structure, Remo Ruffini will be executive chairman, retaining responsibility for creative direction. He will also continue to play a primary role in the group's governance and strategic direction.

"This decision is part of a governance evolution process that the company has been considering for some time," reads a note from Moncler. "It will allow the group to better face future challenges and opportunities, continuing to support its growth and development path."

Rongone began his career in the sector in 2001 with Fendi. He held roles of increasing responsibility in business intelligence, supply chain and client relationship management.

After more than 10 years at the LVMH Group, he joined Kering in 2012. He assumed the role of chief operating officer of Yves Saint Laurent with responsibility for product and retail, contributing to the brand's growth. In 2019, he joined Bottega Veneta as chief executive officer, successfully guiding the brand's strategic positioning, creative evolution and global business expansion.

"It is a decision we have made looking forward, and one I consider a natural evolution of our corporate organisation, also with a view to a possible future generational transition," commented Remo Ruffini. "Over the years, Moncler has grown, progressively broadening its horizons. Today, it operates in an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving context. We therefore wanted to strengthen our structure to consolidate what we have built and to best support a new phase of development."

"I will work with commitment and passion alongside Remo and the entire management team to guide the company and its brands towards new milestones, in full respect of the authentic values that have defined its identity and strength over the years," said Rongone.

Roberto Eggs to leave role as chief business and global market officer of Moncler

Roberto Eggs will leave his position as chief business and global market officer from March first to embark on a new professional phase. Eggs will continue his collaboration with the group as a non-executive director on the board of directors of Moncler spa.