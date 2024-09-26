Bath & Body Works president retail steps down

Bath & Body Works has announced that Julie Rosen, president, retail has stepped down from her role, effective immediately.

In conjunction with this decision, the company has eliminated the role of president, retail, and all functions which previously reported to Rosen will report to Gina Boswell, CEO of Bath & Body Works.

Commenting on the development, Boswell said in a statement: “Having made significant progress in fortifying our operating foundation and building our platform for long-term, sustainable growth, we believe that now is the right time for this change and that we will benefit from accelerated decision-making as a flatter organisation."

Bath & Body Works also reaffirmed its third quarter and full year fiscal 2024 guidance, as provided on August 28, 2024.