Battersea Power Station names Donagh O’Sullivan as CEO

The Malaysian owned operator and developer of London’s iconic Battersea Power Station has appointed Donagh (‘Don’) O’Sullivan as chief executive officer, effective June 18, 2024.

As CEO, the company said in a release, O’Sullivan will lead the continued development of the former industrial brownfield site following the restoration and public opening of the Grade II*listed power station, which along with much of the western and riverfront area, has already been transformed into a new destination for London, welcoming over 11.2 million visitors in 2023.

Commenting on the new CEO appointment, Tan Sri Jagan Sabapathy, chairman of Battersea Power Station Project Holding Company, said: Don’s exceptional leadership skills, strategic insights and deep industry knowledge make him the ideal choice to lead BPSDC. Don joins us as we embark on the next phase of development at Battersea Power Station and as we strengthen the performance of our assets under management including the iconic Grade II*listed Power Station.”

O’Sullivan will also oversee the operation of the growing riverside neighbourhood, which is home to over 140 shops, bars and restaurants, more than 2,500 residents, leisure venues and office space including Apple’s new 500,000 sq. ft. UK headquarters and the newly launched 50 Electric Boulevard, a 200,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art office building designed by Foster + Partners.

O’Sullivan was formerly the CEO of Galliard Homes from July 2017 until March 2022, having first joined the company in 2001 as a contract manager.

“The exceptional vision and extraordinary commitment shown from the shareholders and the whole Battersea team has already delivered beyond expectations – I am very excited to have the opportunity of playing a part in the next stages of the great Battersea Power Station story,” added O’Sullivan.

Originally from Co Cork, Ireland, O’Sullivan is a chartered civil engineer who began his career with Balfour Beatty in 1990. The early part of his profession was spent working on major construction projects throughout the UK, before he joined Galliard in 2001.

Over the next decade O’Sullivan was part of the leadership that created one of the largest mixed-use developers in the South East of England, a portfolio which included retail, offices and hotels. He was made managing director in 2012 and was then appointed as group CEO in 2017. During his tenure as CEO, Galliard completed over 5,000 homes and made aggregate profits of over 250 million pounds.