BeautyHealth appoints Stephen Fanning to its board of directors

The Beauty Health Company, home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, has announced the appointment of medical aesthetics veteran, Stephen J. Fanning, to its board of directors, effective as of December 12, 2024.

Fanning, the company said in a release, brings decades of global medical aesthetics experience, including serving as Hydrafacial’s chairman of the board from 2016 to 2020, prior to the company’s initial public offering.

Commenting on the new board addition, BeautyHealth executive chairman Brent Saunders said: “From Stephen’s tenure as chairman of Hydrafacial LLC, he brings a unique viewpoint that will be instrumental as the company continues to position itself for consistent growth and profitability and unlock Hydrafacial’s worldwide growth potential.”

Fanning was recently president and CEO of Spectrum Solutions, a molecular diagnostics firm, and previously led Z-Medica, boosting sales and EBITDA before its acquisition by Linden Capital.

He also headed Solta Medical, known for Thermage and Fraxel, and held leadership roles at Ocular Sciences and Johnson & Johnson, driving international growth. Today, Fanning serves as chairman of the board for Champion Manufacturing and LKC Technologies.

The company added that Fanning fills an open seat on the BeautyHealth board and will join both of the nominating & corporate governance committee as well as the audit committee. Following the appointment, BeautyHealth’s board will be comprised of eight directors.