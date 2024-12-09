Bee Inspired names Josh Hughes creative director

Menswear label Bee Inspired has announced the appointment of Josh Hughes as its new creative director.

Hughes joins the company from ESL Faceit Group, where he had been head of merchandise design. Prior to this, Hughes had served as head of design at Lyle & Scott for over one and a half years, after previously working as a senior designer at the label.

He has also held various design roles, some being in freelance positions, at Kent & Curwen, New Era Cap, Theory, Ben Sherman and Pretty Green.

In a post on LinkedIn, where Bee Inspired shared the news, the company said Hughes had joined at a “pivotal time”, “bringing a wealth of experience from the fashion retail world” making him "poised to take [the] brand to the next level”.

In his new position, Hughes has been tasked with leading Bee Inspired’s brand creative in order to lead initiatives that will shape the brand’s future.

His appointment comes just weeks after Bee Inspired named Kyrk Macmillan as its new chief executive officer, a move it made after welcoming “rapid growth and new store locations to add to the success”.

At the time, Macmillan said the company would continue to focus on its direct-to-consumer e-commerce business, as well as expanding its retail footprint and entering into new categories.

Bee Inspired further appointed Will Wilkie to the role of head of digital marketing. Wilkie joins the company from Oh Polly, where he had been senior digital marketing manager.