Belgian designer Dries van Noten to step down

Belgian designer Dries van Noten is preparing to step down as creative director at his own eponymous fashion house in June following the showing of his final collection for the SS25 season in Paris.

"I have been preparing for this moment for some time and I feel it is time to leave room for a new generation of talents to bring their vision to the brand," the Belgian designer shared in a statement. "In due course, we will announce the designer who will continue the story." There are reportedly several potential successors lined up, with talks having already taken place with European designers.

The next Dries Van Noten women's collection will be created by the studio team, Van Noten noted. "I am confident that they will do a great job," he said.

"We respect Dries' desire to step aside, after an exceptional 38-year career in fashion," Marc Puig, chairman and CEO of Puig, noted. "It is a great honour for Puig to carry his legacy into the future and a unique responsibility that we cherish as a new and exciting chapter begins for both Dries and the brand."

Van Noten will remain involved with the fashion house. "The relationship we have with founders, even after their retirement, has long been a defining factor in Puig's success, and we look forward to continuing our personal and professional friendship as Dries remains involved with the brand to work on certain projects," Puig added.

End of an era: Dries van Noten resigns creative director duties

Dries van Noten is one of Belgium's best-known designers, being a part of the original 'Antwerp Six'. He studied at the Royal Academy in Antwerp after which he worked as a freelance consultant designer. However, it wasn't long before he founded his own eponymous fashion house in 1986. He initially focused on menswear, but over the years women's fashion was added.

Van Noten describes his own style as a combination of beauty, craft and function. "A garment that can do well and becomes part of someone's life story over time. I enjoy playing with colour, texture and light," the designer stated on his fashion house's website. His collections are rich in colour and fabrics.

The fashion house was independent for a long time until in 2018 Spanish group Puig joined through a majority stake. Van Noten himself retained a minority stake, in addition to the roles of creative director and chairman of the board. Under the wings of Puig, the fashion house has also made a move into the beauty world. Recently, Dries van Noten also opened a shop entirely dedicated to the brand's beauty segment.

Van Noten has won several awards during his career. These include receiving the Designer of the Year Award in 2014 and being named 'Officier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres' in France in 2016.