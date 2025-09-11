Belgian talent Igor Dieryck joins Dior

Belgian talent Igor Dieryck has joined fashion house Dior. He will hold the position of menswear designer under Jonathan Anderson, according to LinkedIn.

Dieryck has won several awards. After graduating in 2022, he won the UAntwerpen x Flanders DC Award. In 2023, he won three awards at the Hyères International Festival of Fashion and Photography. These included the Grand Prix du Jury Première Vision, the Le19M Métiers d'Art Prize and the Public Prize.

Dieryck has been busy since graduating. He started as a junior designer in men's ready-to-wear at Hermès. He also designed a capsule collection for Belgian eyewear brand Komono.