Benetton appoints Martino Boselli as commercial and sales director

Benetton Group has appointed Martino Boselli as head of the commercial and sales department of United Colors of Benetton.

In his new role, Boselli will be in charge of a new commercial and sales department, created to support the group’s strategic plan to become even more effective and profitable. He will report directly to CEO Massimo Renon.

Boselli joins from Miroglio Fashion, where he’s worked since 2017, most recently as general manager of premium brands. He’s also worked at several international fashion companies, including VF Corp, Safilo, Amazon and Trussardi.

“We are pleased that a great professional and sector expert like Martino Boselli has accepted our proposal,” CEO Massimo Renon said in a statement. “The pandemic has set us increasingly complex challenges and, with his entry into the company, we are further strengthening the relaunch trajectory that Benetton Group has undertaken.”