Bernard Arnault reclaims top spot as France's wealthiest professional, according to Challenges

Paris - Bernard Arnault and his family, who control the luxury giant LVMH, have reclaimed the top spot in the annual ranking of French professional fortunes, published on Wednesday by Challenges magazine. The position was taken from them last year by the heirs of Hermès.

Once the richest man on the planet, he is now significantly behind Elon Musk. He and his family hold an estimated fortune of 121.2 billion euros.

In early 2025, Hermès had better withstood the slowdown in the global luxury market. It briefly became the leading French company by market capitalisation, ahead of LVMH. The LVMH share price has since recovered. The luxury giant, in which the Arnault family holds more than half, is once again valued at approximately 250 billion euros on the stock market.

The heirs of Hermès have consequently fallen to second place in the Challenges ranking of French professional fortunes, with an estimated fortune of 114 billion euros.

The magazine counted 153 billionaire families in France this year, eight more than in 2025. According to Challenges, the combined wealth of the 500 largest French fortunes reached 1,076 billion euros this year, down from 1,129 billion euros in 2025.

The Challenges ranking is based on company shares and stocks. Their value is determined by stock market prices or estimated if the securities are not listed. The ranking does not account for personal assets, such as real estate.

The rest of the ranking shows little change. Brothers Alain and Gérard Wertheimer (Chanel) remain in third place with 95 billion euros, ahead of Françoise Bettencourt Meyers of L'Oréal with 69.7 billion euros.

Rodolphe Saadé is the owner of the shipping company CMA CGM. Its profitability is suffering from the conflict in the Middle East, and his professional wealth is estimated at 31.5 billion euros, down from 35 billion euros in 2025.

Following are Xavier Niel for Free with 30.1 billion euros; the Dassault family with 27.7 billion euros; Gérard Mulliez with Auchan and Decathlon at 27 billion euros; François Pinault of Kering with 19.2 billion euros; and Emmanuel Besnier with Lactalis at 14.2 billion euros.

At the end of 2025, Arnault became the sole owner of Challenges after acquiring the shares of Claude Perdriel, the 282nd wealthiest person in France. This change in ownership led to the departure of journalists.