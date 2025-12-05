Bestseller India appoints Manika Mittal to lead Vero Moda

Bestseller India has appointed Manika Mittal as the new business head for its Vero Moda brand in India, signaling a strategic reinforcement of the brand's leadership amidst an accelerated expansion phase.

The company announced the appointment via its official LinkedIn handle, stating: "A new chapter begins at VERO MODA as we welcome Manika Mittal as our new Business Head. With nearly two decades of industry experience and a proven track record of leadership, Manika brings a strategic vision and deep market insight to guide the brand into its next phase of growth. Her appointment marks a significant step in strengthening VERO MODA’s fashion leadership while accelerating our consumer relevance and brand momentum across India."

Mittal brings nearly two decades of deep industry experience, including a tenure at Myntra where she served as head of international brands. In that role, she was instrumental in signing and scaling major global fashion labels, including Mango and Abercrombie & Fitch Co., and developed integrated go-to-market strategies for both online and offline channels.

An alumna of NIFT with subsequent specialization in business strategy from ISB, Mittal offers a robust combination of product, consumer, and commercial expertise acquired through prior leadership roles at Aditya Birla Group, More Retail, and Madura Garments.

In her new position, Mittal will be responsible for leading Vero Moda's overall business strategy, brand positioning, and growth initiatives across the Indian market, aiming to guide the brand into its next phase of comprehensive growth.