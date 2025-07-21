Bestseller India COO Mrithyunjay Amblimath passes away

Bestseller India has announced the passing of its esteemed chief operating officer, Mrithyunjay Amblimath. He served the company for 14 years.

"He was more than a leader, he was a mentor, a guide, and a steady pillar of strength for everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him for the last 14 years at Bestseller India. He touched countless lives with his dedication, integrity, and vision. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time," the company stated in a LinkedIn post.

Prior to his tenure at Bestseller India, Amblimath served as head of retail for 15 years at Global Trends Ltd.

Bestseller India currently operates 362 exclusive brand outlets and maintains a presence in over 1,793 shop-in-shops across various external multi-brand stores throughout India. The company markets and sells six prominent Bestseller brands, including Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Only, Selected Homme, Jack & Jones Junior, and Vero Moda Girl.

Globally, Bestseller is a family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark in 1975, with a worldwide presence in 46 countries through more than 2,800 chain stores and 12,000 external multi-brand stores.