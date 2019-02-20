Bethany Williams awarded Queen Elizabeth II Award at LFW

London-based designer Bethany Williams has been presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at London Fashion Week by Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, on behalf of the Queen.

Williams was awarded the coveted prize on Tuesday for her sustainable approach to fashion, and becomes only the second person to receive the award - following in the footsteps of Richard Quinn, who accepted the award last year from the Queen.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion in 2016, Williams has partnered with charities driving social change in women’s empowerment, homelessness, offender rehabilitation schemes, and literacy education, teaching and employment programmes.

“It is an honour to have Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall at London Fashion Week today to present The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Bethany Williams,” Caroline Rush, CEO of the British Fashion Council said at the beginning of the presentation.

“Bethany’s work not only has a strong sustainable ethos, but she is committed to supporting hard to reach members of society, create opportunities for them that add long-term real value through the development of both creative and life skills. We couldn’t think of anyone better to recognise and represent so many young British designers that are building their businesses in this way.”

The award, initiated last year to recognise the role the fashion industry plays in society and diplomacy, was designed in 2018 by Her Majesty's Personal Advisor, Ms Angela Kelly, who has orchestrated The Queen's wardrobe for the past 26 years.