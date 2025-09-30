Betty Blue: Elisabetta Franchi takes over from Bizzarri

A change in leadership at Italian Betty Blue SpA, which produces the Elisabetta Franchi brand. The company announced that following the end of Marco Bizzarri's term as chairman of the board of directors, the role has been assigned to Elisabetta Franchi, the brand's founder and creative force.

The appointment represents a strategic move in governance, with the objective of supporting future growth phases and consolidating the brand's presence on the international stage.

Elisabetta Franchi will lead the company's development, reinforcing the brand's distinctive values and integrating new expansion strategies. "Her leadership will be central to consolidating Betty Blue's identity and addressing challenges related to innovation, sustainability, and global market expansion," the management explained.

Marco Bizzarri took on the presidency of Betty Blue in April 2024.