BFC taps Karen Blackett to board of directors

The British Fashion Council (BFC) is turning to the expertise of former government official and marketing leader Karen Blackett to flesh out its board of directors. Blackett’s appointment to the board comes as June Sarpong prepares to wrap up her tenure at the organisation by the end of June.

Blackett brings to the BFC experience at leading marketing agencies and government engagement, having served as a Department for International Trade Business Ambassador for 10 Downing Street, a non-executive board member for The Cabinet Office and as a former race equality business champion for the prime minister.

It is exactly this that BFC chair, David Pemsel, was drawn to in bringing Blackett on board. Speaking on her appointment, Pemsel said: “She brings an established relationship with the government and a strong track record in shaping policy and fostering cross-sector collaboration. Her invaluable experience will strengthen the BFC’s ability to advocate for the industry and ensure British fashion remains a vital part of the UK’s cultural and economic landscape.”

Former government official to inject expertise into shifting BFC

As part of the BFC board, Blackett will join in the council’s mission to champion British fashion through programmes intended to elevate creative talent. In her own statement, Blackett said she was excited to join the team and “help however I can [to] ensure that the contributions of the British fashion industry are understood, championed and cherished”. She continued: “It’s a sector we should be extremely proud of and one where we continue to pioneer.”

Blackett joins the BFC as it continues to overhaul its structure, evidenced by its refocus on creating “a catalyst for change” and uplifting emerging, local talent. In 2023, Pemsel issued a letter addressed to BFC members detailing the idea behind the overhaul, and its overall mission to revive the local fashion industry. Much of this centred on rebranding LFW June, which had initially been dedicated to menswear, but will now no longer exist, much like its former January fashion week.

Blackett’s relations with the government is also critical, given that the BFC has often called on politicians to enact and reinstate policies, such as VAT-free shopping for tourists, to benefit the local fashion industry. In January 2025, the BFC successfully secured new financing from the UK government to back its BFC NewGen programme for emerging designers, supporting show venues, presentation costs and business mentoring for participants.