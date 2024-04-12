Blake Harrop to join Louis Vuitton as EVP image and communications

Louis Vuitton has appointed Blake Harrop as executive vice president, image and communications effective May 1, 2024.

Based at the Maison’s headquarters in Paris, the company said he joins the management committee, reporting to Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s chairman and CEO.

The company added that Blake holds extensive communications and marketing expertise, with over 20 years of international experience, over half of which was acquired at the advertising agency Wieden + Kennedy. President of the agency since 2022, Blake previously headed the agency’s offices in Shanghai, Tokyo and Amsterdam.

Prior to this, Blake was global head of digital marketing at Samsung in South Korea, rolling out the company’s first social media campaigns.

At Louis Vuitton, Blake will be responsible for managing both the image and communications strategy, supported by his teams.