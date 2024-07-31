Blumarine appoints David Koma as new creative director

David Koma is the new creative director of Blumarine. The designer is praised for his sculptural silhouettes and striking aesthetic. His first collection for Blumarine will be a pre-fall 25 collection, according to a press release.

“I am sure that Koma will speak the language of Blumarine perfectly, thanks to his vision and stylistic sensitivity, marked by an overwhelming femininity,” shares Marco Marchi, Director at Exelite, the holding company that owns Blumarine.

Koma first calls it an honor to work for Blumarine. “The brand’s feminine aesthetic resonates deeply with me, making this journey feel incredibly authentic. I’m excited to design collections that inspire and captivate our audience, and to usher in an exciting new era of innovation and creativity at this renowned house.”

Koma takes over from Walter Chiapponi, who left the creative helm of Blumarine empty after just four months. Chiapponi called his short time at Blumarine “a kind of return to the future in which he put all his love and creative passion”.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.