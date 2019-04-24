Bonnie Brooks named interim CEO of Chico’s FAS

Bonnie Brooks, former Vice Chair, President and CEO of Hudson’s Bay Company, has been appointed interim CEO of women’s clothing chain Chico’s FAS, effective immediately. Brooks has been a member of Chico FAS’s board of directors since 2016. She is succeeding Shelley Broader, who resigned from her roles as CEO and President, and as a member of the board.

"Bonnie is a successful retail executive and merchant who has led the turnaround of other fashion retailers, and we are pleased to have her step into the CEO role on an interim basis," said David Walker, Chair of the Chico FAS’s board, in a statement. “Her experience in the industry as well as her time on the Chico's FAS Board give her a deep understanding of our brands and customers”.

Brooks joined Hudson’s Bay in 2008 as Chief Executive Officer and President. The company operates multiple retail banners, including Hudson's Bay, Home Outfitters, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth and Kaufhof. Prior to that, Brooks was based in Hong Kong, where she served as President for Lane Crawford Joyce Group, a womenswear retailer with over 500 stores in Asia, and as Global Merchandise Manager for Dickson Concepts Limited, the luxury group behind Harvey Nichols. Brooks has also served on the board of directors of American label Abercrombie & Fitch and Rogers Communications Inc, a Canadian media company.

Founded in 1983 in Fort Myers, United States, as a boutique selling Mexican folk art and cotton sweaters, Chico’s FAS currently employs about 21,000 people worldwide and operates more than 1,400 stores. The company reported a net loss of 16.6 million dollars in the thirteen weeks ended February 2, 2019.

Picture: Chico’s Facebook