Boohoo announces start date of new finance chief

Fashion group Boohoo has announced that incoming chief financial officer Shaun McCabe will start on October 3.

McCabe replaces Neil Catto who will transition to executive director.

Boohoo first announced the appointment of McCabe back in June.

He joins from Trainline where he was CFO, and was previously an international director at Asos, as well as CFO for Amazon Europe.

McCabe joined Boohoo’s board as a non-executive director in 2020.

Commenting on the appointment, Boohoo chair Mahmud Kamani said in June: “Neil has been key to the group’s success since it listed and I would like to take this opportunity to extend my gratitude, and that of the board, for his contribution to the business.

“Equally, it has been a great pleasure to work with Shaun over the last two years and we are delighted to have him onboard in his new capacity later this year.”