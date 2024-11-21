Boohoo appoints Tim Morris as independent chair

Boohoo Group has announced the appointment of Tim Morris as the company’s independent chair with immediate effect.

The company said in a statement that the appointment follows a series of decisive steps taken by the board since announcing its business review, including the completion of the refinancing, the appointment of Dan Finley as CEO and the fundraising of 39.3 million pounds.

In his role as chair, Morris will be responsible for overseeing the group's recently announced business review, which will be led by Finley and supported by the rest of the board.

“My appointment follows a series of decisive steps taken by the board since launching its business review, including the completion of the refinancing, the appointment of Dan Finley as our new CEO and the successful fundraising. I am excited to lead Boohoo through the next phase of its development,” added Morris.

The company added that Tim Morris’s appointment and experience across legal, governance, business and board advisory, will ensure high standards of corporate governance continue to be upheld, including with regards to the business review.

Boohoo further said that Mahmud Kamani will now become executive vice chair with immediate effect. The board has decided to divide the role between his executive capacity and his role as the board’s chair, to enable the company to have an independent chair and allow Kamani to continue his day to day executive role.

Kamani is currently focussed on the young fashion businesses. Additionally, Alistair McGeorge will remain as senior independent director.