Boohoo appoints Tim Morris as non-executive director

Boohoo has appointed Tim Morris to the board as non-executive director, with effect from today. The company said, Morris will become a member of the audit, nomination, remuneration and risk committees on appointment. Simultaneously, after nearly four years on the board, Pierre Cuilleret steps down as a non-executive director.

Commenting on the new appointment, Mahmud Kamani, group executive chairman, said in a release: “I am delighted to welcome someone of Tim’s calibre to the Group and look forward to his contribution. On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Pierre for his positive contribution to the group throughout his period of service.”

Morris, the company added, is currently group general counsel company secretary at TalkTalk Telecom Group Limited, which was on the main list of the London Stock Exchange until March 2021 and which he joined prior to its IPO in 2010. He held similar positions at Carphone Warehouse Group PLC prior to its IPO in 2000 until 2015 during which time it merged with Dixons to create Dixons Carphone PLC.

He is also a founding Partner of Freston Ventures Investments LLP, which invests in a number of private businesses including Five Guys Europe, in addition to various indirect private equity and investment funds. Morris is a Solicitor who worked in private practice before 2000 specialising in corporate finance.

“I look forward to helping the group execute its strategy to become a leader in global fashion ecommerce and shaping a culture that creates value for stakeholders over the long term, particularly by adding increased independent oversight of risk management and corporate governance practices,” added Morris.