Boohoo Group chief people officer departs

The chief people officer of fast fashion retailer Boohoo Group, Siobhan Forey, has reportedly stepped down from the position after three years.

Forey is understood to be departing the company in summer, according to Drapers, which initially reported the news and noted that it was not known if a successor was lined up.

Before entering Boohoo during March 2021, Forey spent over 20 years in a number of senior HR positions at former Topshop owner Arcadia Group, including chief operating officer of HR.

Her exit from Boohoo, meanwhile, comes amid a leadership shake up at the company, which most recently named Stephen Morana its new chief financial officer, an executive who had held the same position at Betfair and Zoopla, both of which he had led through an IPO.

Morana succeeded Shaun McCabe, who made his exit alongside trading director Sam Brocklebank; wholesale and product operations director Marie Laskowski; and product director Claire Asher, as noted by Drapers.