Boohoo's chief information officer steps down

Boohoo’s chief information officer Jo Graham has announced she is stepping down after three and a half years at the business.

Graham joined the Manchester-based fast fashion group as CIO in May 2019.

Earlier in her career, she was technology director at Morrisons, and earlier still was IS&T global services director at Bupa.

Graham said in a LinkedIn post: “It has literally been a blast, loved every minute of it and cannot begin to articulate the journey we have been on as a business and as a tech team.”

She said she will “take some time off”.