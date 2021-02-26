Boot Barn appoints new board member

Boot Barn Holdings, a US retailer of western and work-related footwear and apparel, has appointed Gene Eddie Burt to its board of directors.

A retail veteran, Burt has over 30 years of experience in the industry and is currently the executive vice president and chief supply chain officer of US retailer Big Lots Inc.

“I am thrilled to welcome Eddie to the Board of Directors. He is an experienced leader with a strong background across supply chain, merchandising and real estate operations,” said Boot Barn CEO Jim Conroy in a statement.

“Eddie has a demonstrated track record of developing and implementing business strategies, and I believe his skillset will bring tremendous value to Boot Barn,” Conroy continued. “Eddie’s retail industry experience and wide-ranging background will enhance the composition of our Board as we further grow the Boot Barn business across the country.”