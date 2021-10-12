Bottega Veneta taps Alejandra Rositto as new CEO of the Americas

Italian luxury label Bottega Veneta has appointed Alejandra Rositto as its new CEO of the Americas.

Rositto began her position at the helm of the Kering-owned label this month, according to LinkedIn.

She succeeds Gerrit Ruetzel, who has been president and CEO of the region since 2017.

Rositto joins from Fendi - owned by Kering rival LVMH - where she started in 2016 as vice president of East Coast US retail, before being promoted in 2017 to the position of vice president of US retail and retail corporate functions in the Americas.

Luxury veteran

Prior to Fendi, Rositto spent almost 13 years at Louis Vuitton, working her way up from the initial position as marketing and communications manager of Spain, Portugal and Morocco in 2003, to her most recent position as director of Maison Fifth Avenue in New York, a post she held from 2012 to 2016.

Bottega Veneta CEO Bartolomeo Rongone praised Rositto’s “extensive luxury and retail experience”, which he said “will further accelerate the growth of Bottega Veneta in the Americas, realizing the full potential of the brand in the region”, according to WWD.

Rositto will report to Rongone and will join the label’s executive committee.