Boutique marketplace Jane taps new chief marketing officer

US boutique marketplace Jane has named JP Knab as its new chief marketing officer.

Knab has over 20 years of experience in online marketing, most recently serving as senior vice president of marketing at digital security company Aura.

In his new role, Knab will work on building Jane’s brand recognition and pivot the marketing strategy to focus on bringing in new sellers.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Jane at a pivotal moment in the company’s strategic journey,” Knab said in a statement.

He continued: “Jane’s exceptional curation makes the brand unique and I look forward to building on that strong foundation to attract more sellers and better meet the Jane customer where she’s at when shopping.”

Knab’s appointment is the latest in a string of new executive hires at Jane in recent months, including Joana McKenna as its new chief executive officer, and David John Smith as chief technology officer.