Brad Schechtman joins Voyant Beauty as CFO

Voyant Beauty has announced the appointment of Brad Schechtman as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO).

Schechtman, the company said in a release, will join the executive leadership team and report to Voyant CEO Ed Byczynski. Among other priorities, the company added that he will be readying the company for its next phase of transformational growth.

"We sought a CFO with innovative financial vision, proven leadership skills, and the expertise to drive our aggressive growth plans. In Brad, we found the perfect blend to support our future expansion," said Ed Byczynski.

Schechtman joins Voyant Beauty, from Covercraft Industries, an automotive accessories manufacturer where he served as CFO.

Prior to Covercraft, Schechtman served as CFO to Voyant’s current CEO when both held senior positions at Duraco. Byczynski became Voyant’s CEO in October. The company believes this familiarity and previous collaboration are added benefits.

The company further said that Bill Saracco, the current Voyant CFO, had announced his retirement by the year-end. Voyant acknowledges Saracco’s contributions and thanks him for his dedication and leadership.