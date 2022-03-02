Brand Architekts appoints new non-executive director

British beauty group, Brand Architekts, which includes Dirty Works, DrSalts+, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, and Super Facialist, has named Amy Nelson-Bennett an independent non-executive director.

Nelson-Bennett has more than 20 years of experience in “driving strategic growth for global brands in retail, beauty and publishing,” explains Brand Architekts in a statement, and has a track record of modernising brands via digital commerce and marketing to drive competitive advantage.

Currently, Nelson-Bennett is co-chief executive of Positive Luxury, a sustainability assessment company, and since her appointment, she has helped deliver year-on-year revenue growth and has overseen the development of a full brand identity for the b2b and b2c sides of the business.

Before this, she spent five years as chief executive at Clive Christian Group and four years as president and chief executive at Molton Brown.

Roger McDowell, non-executive chairman at Brand Architekts, said: "We are delighted to welcome Amy to the Board of Brand Architekts. Amy brings extensive experience in implementing brand strategies and leveraging digital capabilities. We look forward to her guidance over the coming years as the Group continues to execute on its growth strategy."