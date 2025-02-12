Brett Parent named Wolverine Worldwide's first chief strategy officer

American footwear retailer Wolverine Worldwide has named Brett Parent as its new chief strategy officer, effective February 3, 2025. This newly created role will see Parent leading the development and execution of the company's enterprise strategy, identifying growth opportunities across its global portfolio of brands, which spans 170 countries and territories. He will also oversee the consumer marketing team, focusing on enterprise-wide e-commerce growth.

Parent, a nearly two-decade veteran of Wolverine Worldwide, the company behind Wolverine Boots and Shoes, as well as brands like Hush Puppies, Chaco, and Merrell, will continue to report to President and CEO Chris Hufnagel and serve on the executive team. His extensive experience within the company, including his recent role as vice president of strategy, positions him well for this expanded responsibility.

Hufnagel emphasized Parent's deep understanding of Wolverine's global operations, his success in team building and business growth, and his key role in the company's 18-month turnaround. Parent expressed enthusiasm for leveraging the company's strong brands and building on current momentum to achieve Wolverine's full global potential.