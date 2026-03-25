Brian Sharples joins eBay board of directors

The US e-commerce leader eBay has announced the appointment of Brian Sharples to its board of directors, effective March 20, 2026. Following this addition, the board of the California-based company now comprises 12 directors, 11 of whom maintain independent status.

Sharples enters the role with extensive experience in scaling technology-driven marketplaces and global operations. He notably co-founded HomeAway, an online marketplace for vacation rentals, where he previously served as chief executive officer and chairman.

Earlier in his career, Sharples held the position of president and chief executive officer at IntelliQuest Information Group, a provider of marketing data for technology firms, and served as a consultant at the US firm Bain & Company.

Strategic growth and marketplace expertise

The chair of the board at eBay, Paul Pressler, noted that the track record of Sharples in building category-defining platforms makes him uniquely qualified for the next chapter of the company.

“Brian brings to eBay a deep understanding of technology-driven marketplaces, a disciplined approach to strategy, and a steadfast commitment to customers and shareholders that will strengthen our long-term value creation,” Pressler stated.

The appointment comes as eBay continues to refine its position within the global resale and fashion sectors, markets where platform trust and technological scale remain critical. Sharples currently serves as board chair of the US technology company GoDaddy and is a member of the board at Ally Financial.

The professional history of Sharples includes prior board memberships at several high-profile digital entities, including Yelp, Avalara, RetailMeNot, and Kayak.

“I’m honored to join eBay’s board of directors, and excited to work alongside the existing board and leadership team to build on the company’s strong category leadership and current momentum,” Sharples said regarding his appointment.