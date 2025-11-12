British Airways CEO to join Marks & Spencer board

Sean Doyle, the chairman and chief executive officer of British Airways, has been announced as a new member of Marks & Spencer’s board of directors.

Doyle, who was described in a press release as an “outstanding business leader”, will take up the position from December 1, 2025. He will also join the retailer’s Audit & Risk and Nomination Committee.

His appointment comes on the heels of the British department store announcing that Roger Burnley, the former chief executive officer of Asda, was also joining the board on the same day.

The tenure of Marks & Spencer’s chairman, Archie Newman, has further been extended.

The board refresh comes as part of a wider programme associated with Marks & Spencer’s Reshaping for Growth strategy, which the company said was now moving into its next phase.

This was reaffirmed by Norman, who said that Doyle would “bring great leadership and strong operating skills to M&S as we prepare for the next phase of reshaping”.