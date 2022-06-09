British designer John Bates passes away at 83

The English designer John Bates, known for his contribution to 60’s British fashion, has died at the age of 83.

Bates, who was born in Ponteland, Northumberland in 1938, initially trained as a journalist before enlisting in the Army between 1952 and 1955. His death was initially reported by WWD.

Following the completion of his service, Bates became an apprentice to couturier Herbert Sidon before establishing his own company in 1959, at the age of 21, for which he was the head of until the early 80s.

According to WWD, Bates opted to go with the name Jean Varon for his label, citing that French names had more appeal than English names in the fashion world.

Swinging London

The designer is often credited with helping to lead British fashion in Swinging London in the 60s, with his range of micro-mini dresses, tailored trouser suits and tube dresses.

One of his most famous pieces, and the one that shot him into the spotlight, was that of a leather catsuit worn by Diana Rigg in the 1965 television series ‘The Avengers’. In the same year, he met British Vogue editor Marit Allen, who supported Bates and backed the claim that he was the mind behind the micro-mini, over the likes of Mary Quant.

Bates went on to dress a great number of famous individuals, from musicians to members of the royal family until the early 1980s, when the Bates brand was declared bankrupt.

The former designer then decided to step out of the fashion world, moving to Wales where we spent the time painting portraits.

In 2006, London’s Victoria and Albert Museum curated an exhibition of Bates’ work.

He is survived by his partner, John Siggs, WWD said.