British designer Nigel Cabourn passes away at 77

Nigel Cabourn, the legendary British designer known for his transformative menswear, has passed away at the age of 77 after battling cancer.

The news was confirmed via the late designer's official Instagram, where a statement read: “It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Nigel Cabourn. He lived a remarkable life, inspired many, will be greatly missed and his legacy will continue.”

Born in 1949, Cabourn first ventured into the clothing industry while studying at Northumbria University, where he began to specialise in heritage garments, vintage sportswear, and historical military uniforms.

From his Newcastle-based design studio, he compiled a personal archive of over 4,000 vintage pieces and reference books that went on to inform his own collections, including the launch of his eponymous label in the 70s.

Cabourn extended his design world into additional collections such as Authentic, Mainline, and his workwear label, Lybro. In 2013, he then debuted his first womenswear collection.

The designer operated 26 stores globally, including 16 in Japan and eight in China. He opened his first UK flagship store in 2014 at Covent Garden, London.

Nigel Cabourn (left) with David Gandy. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The industry responds

A slew of brands and fellow industry peers took to the social media post to share condolences and memories of Cabourn.

Denim Dudes said: “The most enthusiastic, infectious energy and the most prolific swearer I ever met. It will be impossible to forget Nigel.”

Paul Smith shared colourful hearts while Todd Snyder called Cabourn a “legend” and a “huge inspiration for all of us”.

Barbour said: “A North East pioneer of craft and clothing. Deepest condolences from everyone at Barbour.”

New York retailer Pilgrim Surf Supply commented: “Nigel, you’ve been such a huge inspiration and supporter to us here at Pilgrim. We’re going to miss your boundless energy, wisdom, humour and generosity.

“Forever grateful to all of your countless contributions to culture and for bringing so many of us younger people under your wing. We hope you’re blasting that trench whistle in paradise friend.”

End Clothing added: “Thank you for the stories, the generosity and the unwavering belief in doing things properly.”

In a post on the page of Australian retailer Pickings and Parry, the owners shared: “Where do we start with this one. Nigel was my clothing hero growing up in Newcastle. He became a vital inspiration for getting into the business, our first shop fit out, our travels, style, life and so much more.

“Mentor, friend, hero… legend in your own lifetime. You will be sadly missed but your lasting impact on so many will live on. Farewell Nige’ you mad man.”