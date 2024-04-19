Brixton appoints ex-Levi’s executive Seth Ellison as CEO

Brixton has announced the appointment of Seth Ellison, a Southern California native and 40 year veteran of the lifestyle apparel and action sports sectors, to the role of chief executive officer effective April 22, 2024.

Commenting on the new appointment, Altamont Capital Partners co-founder, Keoni Schwartz, said: "We ran a very comprehensive search and Seth's range of experiences was unique. Seth's breadth and depth will both be immensely valuable as he leads Brixton through its next phase of brand development and company growth.”

Most recently, the company said in a release, Ellison was the executive vice president, chief commercial officer for Levi Strauss & Company after having served for a decade in roles including interim Levi's brand president, president of Levi's Europe, and global president of the Dockers brand.

"Consumers want and our wholesale partners need more from us in terms of brand leadership, innovative products, consumer connection, and execution. We have all the right ingredients to become more meaningful to our brand loyalists and our retail partners as well as to introduce Brixton to new audiences," added Ellison.

Prior to Levi's, he served as EVP, chief commercial officer of Alternative Apparel in Los Angeles. He has also worked at Nike and Perry Ellis Swim, as VP of design and merchandise for Quiksilver and as president of Hurley International.

Adding further, David Stoddard, co-founder and chief brand advisor said: “I'm thrilled that Seth is joining us because he gets who we are and wants Brixton to be a better Brixton. I always felt that we could be the 'Levi's for the next generation', a brand that was both blue-collar and broadly culturally relevant and that remained cool as it grew. Who could be better as our next CEO than someone who has already executed my aspiration."