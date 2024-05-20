Bruce Nordstrom, scion of retail dynasty, dies at 90

Bruce Nordstrom, a third-generation member of the storied Nordstrom department store family, has passed away at the age of 90.

“It is with deep sadness we announce our dad passed away comfortably at home on May 18, with his wife Jeannie by his side,” said Pete and Erik Nordstrom in a joint statement. “Our dad will be remembered not only for his significant contributions to Nordstrom, but also for his unwavering dedication to his family and friends. His passion, integrity, and tireless work ethic served as an inspiration to everyone around him. But perhaps his greatest achievement was being an amazing father, husband, and grandfather. Our dad leaves a powerful legacy as a legendary business leader, a generous community citizen, and a loyal friend.”

Bruce Nordstrom’s career was marked by transformative leadership, expanding a small chain of Pacific Northwest shoe stores into an international fashion retail giant with over 150 locations worldwide, as reported by The New York Times. At the age of 30, Mr. Nordstrom became the retailer’s president in 1964, and he took the company public seven years later, in 1971. His tenure saw the debut of the first Nordstrom Rack in 1973, noted Women's Wear Daily.

Mr. Nordstrom officially retired in 1995, leaving behind a lasting legacy in the retail industry. His leadership not only shaped the company’s trajectory but also established a blueprint for future generations in both business acumen and community engagement.