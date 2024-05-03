Bruno Pedroso de Almeida to head Authentic Brazil

Authentic has announced the appointment of Bruno Pedroso de Almeida as vice president, head of Brazil.

In his new role, the company said in a release, Pedroso de Almeida, based in São Paulo, will spearhead and drive the execution of the brand’s go-to-market strategies throughout the region, accelerating growth and expanding Authentic's footprint in Brazil.

Commenting on the new appointment, Neal Seideman, president of Latin America at Authentic said: "Brazil represents a strategic market for us, and we see great potential to increase presence for Authentic’s portfolio throughout the region. Bruno's expertise will be instrumental in seizing new opportunities and fostering strong partnerships to drive our brands' success.”

With a track record spanning more than 20 years, Pedroso de Almeida joins Authentic from VF Central and South America, where he played a pivotal role in devising and executing strategic distribution partnerships that enhanced the company's presence across various markets and channels.

"By leveraging my experience throughout the region and by collaborating with the talented team, I look forward to creating growth-driving opportunities that strengthen Authentic’s position as a leader in brand development and marketing in this dynamic landscape,” added Pedroso de Almeida.