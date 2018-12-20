Burberry announces Calvin Klein’s Rod Manley as Chief Marketing Officer

Rod Manley has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer at Burberry, effective January 1. He will be based in London and lead all Marketing, Communications and Creative Media teams, reporting to the company’s CEO Marco Gobbetti.

“Rod’s experience and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen the Burberry brand and position the business for growth”, said Gobbetti in a statement. Manley is joining the British luxury label from Calvin Klein, where he was Executive Vice President, Influence Marketing & Communications, based in New York. Prior to working at Calvin Klein, he held senior positions at Giorgio Armani and KCD.